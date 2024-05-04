Voyager 2023 media awards
One person in critical condition following incident at Auckland pool

NZ Herald
One person is in critical condition following a water-related incident at a pool in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a water incident around 4.15pm involving one person at a pool on Alberton Ave.

“One person is in a critical condition and is being taken to hospital.”

A St John spokesperson said they received a call at 4:08pm and sent two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one manager.

“We have transported one person in a critical condition through to Auckland City Hospital.”

