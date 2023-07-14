Never before seen security footage captures brazen daylight robbery of Ellerslie Jewellers and Engravers, raided in November 2022. Video / Supplied

Auckland police have taken five people into custody following two separate incidents involving stolen vehicles overnight.

A police spokesperson said at around 11pm last night a man and a woman were robbed on Karangahape Rd and four offenders fled in a stolen BMW.

The Police Eagle helicopter observed the vehicle from above along State Highway 16.

“The BMW drove the wrong way down Putiki St in Grey Lynn, before two people jumped out and were taken into custody by Police. The vehicle continued on the motorway before exiting at Lincoln Rd, where road spikes were successfully deployed.”

Police said two offenders then fled on foot before they were taken into custody.

“Police are considering charges.”

Also last night a police spokesperson said officers flashed their lights to stop a stolen vehicle sighted on Kotuku Crescent, Takanini, at around 1.30am.

“The driver failed to stop and continued driving up towards Flatbush. The vehicle was spiked on Flatbush Rd around 1.44am.”

Police said the vehicle came to a stop on Accent Drive and a man was taken into custody around 1.45am.

“A 37-year-old man is due to appear in Manukau District Court today, 14 July, on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified and driving-related charges.”



