“Cultivation of cannabis at this level is organised crime and the action taken by police will impact those facilitating this activity and lessen the residual harm being caused.
“We’re particularly pleased to remove the MDMA and ketamine from circulation, given the significant risk that it creates in the community”.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged and would appear in the Auckland District Court next Wednesday.
He had so far been charged with cultivation of cannabis but police said more charges were likely.
Darvill said investigations into other people involved would continue.
-RNZ