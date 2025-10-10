Five-hundred kilograms of cannabis and other drugs were seized by police in Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

Auckland police seize 500kg of cannabis and MDMA in major drug raids

By RNZ

Five-hundred kilograms of cannabis and other drugs have been seized by police in Auckland.

It came as police searched a number of houses in West Auckland on Thursday and found several of the properties were being used to grow cannabis.

Police said MDMA, ketamine and a large amount of cash was also found.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill said the searches had been part of a continued effort by police to crack down on “criminals profiting from the sale of drugs”.