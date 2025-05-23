Police completed search warrants yesterday, May 21, and May 16 at two properties.

“On Wednesday, our Kumeū and Helensville staff terminated a search warrant at a Station Road property where a sophisticated operation was uncovered.

“At the property, we located 931 cannabis plants weighing 237 kilograms.”

Police also found a vast amount of equipment used to manufacture drugs.

Two Vietnamese nationals at a nearby address were arrested last Friday.

Police located 130 cannabis plants weighing up to 155 kilograms.

Police have been targeting large cannabis grow house operations run by Vietnamese organised criminal groups around the Kumeū area. Photo / Police

“Inside, we also seized a large amount of cash as well as high-end equipment used in the manufacturing of cannabis.”

Cocaine was also located at the property. A 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were remanded in custody on drug offences.

A Head Hunters associate was arrested following a third search warrant on May 16, charged with possession for supply of cocaine and cannabis.

“The Waitematā Gang Disruption Unit and members of the Offender Prevention Team attended.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested after he initially tried to dispose of illicit drugs at the address.”

Police located 30 grams of cocaine as well as cannabis at the property.

