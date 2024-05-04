NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A fleeing car crashed into a bystander’s vehicle during a chaotic pursuit across Auckland today, starting in Greenlane and ending near the city hospital with the arrest of two people.

The saga began about 12.30pm when officers saw what a police spokeswoman described as a “vehicle of interest” and used their lights to signal for the driver to stop.

They did not stop, instead taking off at speed before colliding with a member of the public’s car on the Green Lane East on-ramp to the Southern Motorway.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident,” the spokeswoman said.

A police car on Saturday near the scene of the arrest in Grafton Rd.

As the Eagle helicopter joined the hunt, the chase continued.

Police laid spikes on St Lukes Rd but this did not stop the fleeing driver, who continued towards town, eventually reaching Grafton Rd near the Auckland City Hospital.

At this point, a witness saw at least eight police cars travelling near the hospital before the vehicle stopped on Grafton Rd.

“The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and charges are being considered,” the spokeswoman said.

“The vehicle is to be impounded for six months.”