Auckland police officer accused of perjury loses bid for name suppression until trial

How much is being spent on slushie machines for prison guards ferry service to be put to the test to save Wynyard in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

An Auckland police officer who will swap the witness box for the dock after he was accused of lying under oath during a trial has been declined continuing interim name suppression.

But he still cannot be named after a judge granted him a further two weeks of name suppression to allow his lawyer the chance to file an appeal.

The man was charged with perjury in January relating to evidence he gave during a trial at the North Shore District Court a year earlier.

Court documents show police allege the officer falsely claimed he was qualified and certified to conduct road policing activities using a radar device.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of perjury, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment, and is set to stand trial on August 19.

His lawyer Todd Simmonds appeared before Judge David Sharp in the Auckland District Court on Thursday seeking continuing interim name suppression for the man, whose appearance was excused.

Simmonds said the man’s position in the community and reputation could be compromised by publication of his name before he was able to defend the allegations against him.

There was also a risk to his mental health and wellbeing from publication of his name at this stage in the court proceedings, he said.

The officer is accused of lying under oath during a trial at the North Shore District Court last year.

Details of further submissions in support of his application for ongoing suppression cannot be printed without risk of identifying the accused.

Prosecutor Conrad Purdon opposed continuing interim name suppression, saying the threshold of extreme hardship required under the law was not met.

The accused, a constable, is suspended from the police but is still being paid while he awaits the outcome of the prosecution.

Judge Sharp said the application fell short of the high test required for extreme hardship.

“Open justice is a principle which is to be respected,” the judge said.

Judge Sharp continued the man’s interim name suppression until May 16 in case Simmonds is instructed to file an appeal.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.























