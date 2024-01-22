The police officer appeared in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

A North Shore police officer has been charged with perjury relating to evidence he gave at a trial.

Court documents viewed by the Herald state the officer has been charged with perjury — the telling of a lie under oath — and will appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday morning.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

The man pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance today at Auckland District Court and elected for trial by jury. He was granted interim name suppression.

Charging documents allege the officer falsely claimed he was qualified and certified to conduct road policing activities using a radar device during a trial at the North Shore District Court.

The police officer is currently suspended from duty, Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, said in a statement.

“Police can confirm an officer is before the court on a charge of perjury,” Hassan said.

“This relates to alleged offending while the officer was giving evidence for traffic matters in January 2023.

“Police are not able to comment further while this matter remains before the Auckland District Court.”