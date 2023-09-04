Auckland police nab early morning drink drivers outside Papakura primary school, one had kids in car

The political race is under way with both Labour and National launching their campaigns over the weekend, Some in the health sector want more ammo in the fight against tooth decay and an education hub survey of more than 500 teachers sparks concern about the open nature of New Zealand’s curriculum. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Auckland police were disappointed to find two drunk divers during an early morning checkpoint outside a primary school, with one motorist having kids in the car.

Police were also “blown away” by the number of drunk drivers who turned up at checkpoints across the city on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Inspector Tony Wakelin, Counties Manukau road policing manager, said the checkpoint outside the Papakura primary school “was the last place [police] expected to return positive results”.

Police tested two drivers who were over the breath alcohol limit. One of them had three children in the car, Wakelin said.

One driver was two times over the breath alcohol limit. The other was almost three times over the limit.

“Don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way,” Wakelin said.

“This [result] is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks.

“Getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking,” Wakelin said.

He said motorists should expect to be breath tested no matter where they were or what the time of day was.

“Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour,” he said.

In Auckland City, meanwhile, 15 people were found to be drink driving at 19 different checkpoints.

Almost 10,000 drivers were breath tested on Friday and Saturday evenings, Auckland City road policing coordinator Tony Ngau Chun said.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist,” Ngau Chun said.

“It is pleasing to see drivers and the community accept that road safety is everybody’s business,” he said.

“But drink-driving poses a huge threat to other road users. People can expect to see an increased Police presence on our roads. Expect to see us anywhere, anytime.”



