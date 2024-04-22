Former Port of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson goes on trial, recession hits the job market and a candlelit vigil has been held for the Sydney stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Police are investigating whether the two ram raids at Partridge Jewellers in Newmarket Mall in just over a week are connected, as staff have again been left picking up the pieces.

Police confirmed they responded to reports of a group of four people entering the store on Broadway wearing masks around 7.30pm last night.

“It is understood the group has taken a number of items before leaving in a vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“The vehicle believed to be involved was located abandoned a short distance away on Maranui St and has since been towed for further examination.

“Inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred and a scene examination is being completed this morning.

The front of Partridge Jewellers in Newmarket Mall has been boarded up after being ram-raided twice in just over a week.

Police said investigations were also continuing into a ram raid at the same location on April 12 and other recent jewellery store robberies.

“While no arrests have been made at this stage, the investigation team are working through a number of lines of enquiry.

“As part of this, we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents may be connected.”

Black security screens remained up this morning, covering the entrance to the store inside the mall while police and staff members worked inside.

Multiple police officers could be seen coming in and out of the store carrying items in clear plastic bags, while one officer took photos of the exterior of the store where the smashed window had been boarded up by wooden panels.

Shattered glass from broken cabinets could be seen strewn across the floor in the entrance to the store.

Broken glass cabinets could be seen from the entrance of Partridge Jewellers in Newmarket Mall, Auckland.

The Herald has approached Westfield and Partridge Jewellers for comment.

On April 12, employees at the Partridge Jewellers Newmarket store had to flee into a locked back room after a group ram-raided the shop and began smashing cabinets and stealing expensive pieces.

Staff were closing the store about 8.55pm when a stolen Toyota Aqua reversed into the shop.

“The employees locked themselves in a back room while six offenders, whose faces were covered, began breaking cabinets and taking jewellery,” Detective Sergeant Joseph Niupopo said.

The criminals used hammers and tyre irons to smash the cabinets before driving off with a “large quantity of high-end pieces of jewellery”.

Video obtained by the Herald showed masked thieves inside the store, loading up bags with goods. A white vehicle can be seen parked on the sidewalk in front of the jewellers.

Police located the Toyota abandoned a short distance away, with some of the stolen goods still inside.