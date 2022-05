A road has been blocked off in Auckland's Ōtara. Photo / 123rf

A road has been blocked off in Auckland's Ōtara. Photo / 123rf

An Auckland road has been cordoned off by police after reports a gun was fired tonight.

Auckland Transport said on Twitter Bairds Rd in Ōtara was closed between Preston Rd and Ingram Cres.

BAIRDS RD, ŌTARA - 6:55PM

Due to an incident, Bairds Rd is CLOSED between Preston Rd and Ingram Cres. Allow extra time for diversions affecting all traffic including bus services. ^LB pic.twitter.com/Ko6TaYbeew — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 24, 2022

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating reports that a firearm may have been discharged.