The Government lays out its next checklist for the country, how a bank manager helped victims send money to scammers, and school stand-downs and suspensions on the rise in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Two people have been arrested after they failed to stop for police before hijacking another car, fleeing and then crashing into a parked car in Auckland, yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, Auckland City CIB, said police responded to reports of a vehicle allegedly carrying stolen licence plates in Onehunga around 5.10pm.

“The vehicle was initially sighted travelling on Selwyn Rd and Eagle was quickly overhead to provide observations,” Bostock said.

“The vehicle failed to stop when signalled to do so and, while police did not pursue, Eagle continued to monitor its movements as it travelled south.”

Police sighted the vehicle travelling on the Southern Motorway before exiting at the Princes St off-ramp in Ōtāhuhu.

Bostock said the vehicle briefly stopped at an address on Wedgewood Ave where the occupants of the fleeing vehicle took another vehicle.

“It is alleged the two occupants of the original vehicle have threatened those in this second car and forced them out, before taking off in their vehicle at speed.

“Police immediately responded to these victims who were thankfully uninjured.”

Eagle continued to monitor the second vehicle’s movements as it travelled on State Highway 20 and SH16 towards Titirangi.

“At this point, the vehicle has crashed into a member of the public’s vehicle before coming to a stop outside Lemnos Place,” Bostock said.

“Both the occupants have attempted to flee the area on foot, where Eagle kept a close eye on them until they were located and taken into custody a short time later.”

A 48-year-old female and a 52-year-old man have been arrested in relation to this incident.

Both people are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges relating to aggravated assault, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and failing to stop.

Bostock said this was a volatile incident, which put many lives at risk.

“We are again thankful there were no injuries to members of our community during this incident, however, we are incredibly lucky to be able to say that.

“Police will allege this manner of driving was extremely reckless and had the potential to cause serious harm to a number of people.

“We hope these two arrests bring reassurance we are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”