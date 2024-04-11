Police have laid a brickload of charges after the Lego was allegedly stolen from multiple retailers across Auckland. Photo / File

11 Apr, 2024 02:10 AM 2 mins to read

A 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man are allegedly behind $20,000 worth of theft of a popular children’s toy.

Police have laid a brickload of charges after the Lego was allegedly stolen from multiple retailers across Auckland.

Sergeant Karen Tabb says police have been building a case on the alleged actions of an Auckland pair.

“The shoplifting has been taking place at stores right across the region in recent months.

“In each instance, the alleged thieves brazenly created a diversion in the store by setting off the fire alarm.”

Tabb and her team from the Wiri Community Engagement Team executed a search warrant at an address in Māngere.

“A man and a woman were located at the address and were arrested, along with some of the stolen property.”

Last year, Auckland police caught a serial Lego thief, charging the 39-year-old Browns Bay man over dozens of thefts from an Albany retailer. Photo / Supplied

Tabb says police have charged the pair with 30 counts of shoplifting.

The pair will also face charges under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act.

“This is an excellent outcome and the number of charges laid reflect the brazen nature of this alleged offending,” Tabb says.

“Police will continue to target prolific offending against retail businesses in our communities.”

The pair remain before the Manukau District Court.

It’s not the first comprehensive theft of Lego to sweep Auckland.

Last year, Auckland police caught a serial Lego thief, charging the 39-year-old Browns Bay man over dozens of thefts from an Albany retailer.

Officers found an “underground Legoland” after searching a property on East Coast Rd in July.