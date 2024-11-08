President Joe Biden addresses the American people after Trump's victory and widespread calls to drop the Treaty Principles Bill.

Police are warning homeowners to secure their valuables before hosting open homes after an increase in thieves targeting properties in West Auckland and the North Shore.

Auckland police said it is important to remain vigilant and monitor people coming in and looking around.

“Police are aware of three recent incidents, including one where a $20,000 ring was taken, and another where a vehicle was stolen after the spare key was stolen from the garage,” said Acting Senior Sergeant Alex Waworis, the relieving Waitematā East Communities Manager.

Waworis emphasised the best offence against thieves is prevention.