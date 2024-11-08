Advertisement
Auckland open home thefts: Police warn homeowners to remain vigilant after ring worth $20k, vehicle stolen

NZ Herald
Police are warning homeowners to secure their valuables before hosting open homes after an increase in thieves targeting properties in West Auckland and the North Shore.

Auckland police said it is important to remain vigilant and monitor people coming in and looking around.

“Police are aware of three recent incidents, including one where a $20,000 ring was taken, and another where a vehicle was stolen after the spare key was stolen from the garage,” said Acting Senior Sergeant Alex Waworis, the relieving Waitematā East Communities Manager.

Waworis emphasised the best offence against thieves is prevention.

“This can include securing or removing valuables prior to the open home, and considering a home security system that can be remotely monitored from your smartphone,” he said.

Police are following positive lines of inquiry and ask anyone who sees suspicious behaviour to contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or online or by calling 105.

