One man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car in a central Auckland suburb before fleeing across the harbour bridge and coming to a halt after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Silverdale on Sunday afternoon.
The crash closed the Northern Motorway for about 4.5 hours, causing gridlocked traffic and stranding thousands of motorists queued in their vehicles. Nobody was seriously injured.
Devonport-Takapuna Local Board member and former police inspector George Wood said it seemed “an excessive amount of time” for the motorway to have all northbound lanes closed around the crash scene but did not know the entire reason behind the decision.