Auckland's Northern Motorway has been closed to northbound traffic between Oteha to Silverdale following a serious crash. Photo / NZTA

Auckland’s Northern Motorway is closed to northbound traffic after a serious crash between Oteha and Silverdale and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

NZTA Waka Kotahi asks people to avoid the area or consider taking Dairy Flat Highway.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - SERIOUS CRASH - 3:10PM, SUN 13 OCT #SH1 Northern Mwy is CLOSED to northbound traffic between Oteha to Silverdale. Avoid the area, consider using Dairy Flat Hwy as an alternative route. Expect long delays travelling northbound in the area. ^CS pic.twitter.com/vgpuL15txH — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) October 13, 2024

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received a call at 3.06pm to a motor vehicle crash on the Northern Motorway.