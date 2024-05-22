16-year-old Paitele, who has been reported as missing.

A 16-year-old Auckland boy is missing after failing to return from a fishing trip.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Paitele, who has been reported missing.

Paitele was last seen leaving his home in Weymouth on Tuesday, May 21, to go fishing in the Weymouth area.

He was last seen wearing a black jersey with the word “FRESH” in red on the front, grey shorts, and black shoes.

He had a white bucket of fishing bait and a small yellow fishing rod.

His family and police have concerns for his safety given his age.

Anyone who sees him should contact police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting file number 240522/9408.