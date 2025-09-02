Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland musician who abused ex has convictions set aside, granted permanent suppression

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A prominent musician who abused his ex-girlfriend has had his convictions set aside and been granted permanent name suppression. Photo / 123RF

A prominent musician who abused his ex-girlfriend has had his convictions set aside and been granted permanent name suppression. Photo / 123RF

A prominent Kiwi musician who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend has succeeding in having his convictions set aside and been granted permanent name suppression.

The man had argued that being named in relation to the domestic violence convictions would be the “end of his career”.

Sworn affidavits

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save