A jury ruled he had bitten his partner on the forearm and hit her in the head using a plastic bottle.

The man was acquitted on nine other charges, which included strangulation and threatening to kill his ex.

Earlier this year Judge Simon Lance refused to grant the man name suppression and denied his application for a discharge without conviction, sentencing him to 80 hours of community work.

The man - who has two previous convictions for domestic violence - had claimed self defence and argued the relationship had been volatile. But the judge said the jury did not accept that defence because the man’s response had not been reasonable in the circumstances.

The man said his savings had dwindled and no bands were keen to take him on due to potential reputational damage.

In today’s decision, Court of Appeal Justice Woolford’s ruled that the man’s offending was “on the low side” due to the context of the offending and rehabilitative steps he had since taken.

The focus was on the man’s employment prospects. Convictions would present significant barriers to overseas travel and prevent bands from hiring him, according to affidavits presented to the court.

He told the court his savings had diminished to $8283 and he had earned just $3199 in the year to March.

He had approached several band managers but none had been willing to sign him up due to the potential for negative publicity in the event he was named in the media.

“Additionally they have expressed significant concerns regarding his convictions because they will likely be a barrier to international travel,” the decision said.

“If his appeal is successful and the court sets aside his convictions and grants him permanent name suppression, G is confident he would be able to secure full‑time work again.”

Other affidavits sworn by music managers said several musical acts who were keen to hire the man for future overseas tours, but this was impossible due to his “current predicament”.

“I can state categorically if [G] does not get permanent name suppression he will not get any form of work in any band with notoriety or commercial success,” one person wrote. “It would effectively be the end of his career in music.”

More to come

Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.