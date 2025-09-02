A prominent musician who abused his ex-girlfriend has had his convictions set aside and been granted permanent name suppression. Photo / 123RF
A prominent Kiwi musician who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend has succeeding in having his convictions set aside and been granted permanent name suppression.
The man had argued that being named in relation to the domestic violence convictions would be the “end of his career”.
Sworn affidavitspresented to the court said several acts were keen to hire the man for overseas tours, but convictions would prevent him travelling offshore and people were worried about reputational fallout should be be publicly named.
A decision handed down today by the Court of Appeal has granted the man’s application, setting aside his convictions and ruling that he can keep his name secret.
The man - who has two previous convictions for domestic violence - had claimed self defence and argued the relationship had been volatile. But the judge said the jury did not accept that defence because the man’s response had not been reasonable in the circumstances.
In today’s decision, Court of Appeal Justice Woolford’s ruled that the man’s offending was “on the low side” due to the context of the offending and rehabilitative steps he had since taken.
The focus was on the man’s employment prospects. Convictions would present significant barriers to overseas travel and prevent bands from hiring him, according to affidavits presented to the court.
He told the court his savings had diminished to $8283 and he had earned just $3199 in the year to March.
He had approached several band managers but none had been willing to sign him up due to the potential for negative publicity in the event he was named in the media.
“Additionally they have expressed significant concerns regarding his convictions because they will likely be a barrier to international travel,” the decision said.
“If his appeal is successful and the court sets aside his convictions and grants him permanent name suppression, G is confident he would be able to secure full‑time work again.”
Other affidavits sworn by music managers said several musical acts who were keen to hire the man for future overseas tours, but this was impossible due to his “current predicament”.
“I can state categorically if [G] does not get permanent name suppression he will not get any form of work in any band with notoriety or commercial success,” one person wrote. “It would effectively be the end of his career in music.”