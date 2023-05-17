The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

17 May, 2023 01:18 AM 3 mins to read

A manhunt is under way after a teenage passenger was shot after a road rage incident on an Auckland motorway.

Police are working to piece together the events of the late-night incident which ended when the vehicle with its rear window shattered by a bullet pulled into a St Lukes petrol station, its occupants seeking refuge from a vehicle that had pursued it for kilometres.

More details are expected to be revealed in a police press conference at 2.30 pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend earlier said a hatchback and a minivan got into a dispute while travelling towards Auckland city on the Southern Motorway around 9.50pm yesterday.

“The driver of the hatchback has taken exception to the minivan and has begun to drive in an aggressive manner,” said Friend.

Armed police stand guard at the Z petrol station in Sandringham, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Both cars continued onto the Northwestern Motorway and exited at the St Lukes Rd off ramp.

A young woman sitting in the back of the van was shot near the intersection with Asquith Ave around 10pm.

“A firearm has been discharged towards the rear of the minivan. The offending hatchback has then fled the area.”





Details surrounding the mystery hatchback are scant with police not revealing which direction it fled in.

A Mt Albert resident living in a street near the Z petrol station where the shot-at vehicle pulled in for help said she heard a car screaming down Leslie Ave between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

Another local reported seeing a group abandon a hatchback in their street before running off.

A police spokesperson said they have “no tolerance” for the disregard of others’ safety by the occupants of the hatchback.

“Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of the public.”

The minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Rd and police were called. The teenager was taken to Auckland City Hospital where she is in a stable condition.

Asquith Ave, where the girl was shot, is more than 2km from the petrol station.

Police at the scene of the Z Sandringham on the intersection of Balmoral and Sandringham Rds, Auckland after a teenage girl was shot. Photo / Hayden Woodward May 16 2023

Armed officers were guarding the Z service station on the intersection of Balmoral and Sandringham Rds this morning.

Photos show a minivan with a bullet hole in the back window outside the service station.

Detectives were spotted taking photos of what appeared to be blood inside the service station.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the cars and the shooting.

Information can be given by calling 105 and quoting the number 230516/7840 or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







