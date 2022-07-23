Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Motorway drama: Police surround child being hugged after fleeing driver incident

Quick Read
One person has been taken into custory after police responded to a fleeing driver incident on the North-Western Motorway, Avondale, at around 4:30pm on July 23, 2022. Photo / NZ Herald

One person has been taken into custory after police responded to a fleeing driver incident on the North-Western Motorway, Avondale, at around 4:30pm on July 23, 2022. Photo / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By George Clark

Passing motorists on an Auckland highway witnessed a dramatic scene this afternoon after a fleeing driver incident ended with a group of people hugging a child surrounded by police.

One person has been taken into custody after police responded to a fleeing driver incident on the North-Western Motorway, Avondale, at around 4:30pm today.

Police confirmed the person who was taken into custody is understood to have had a child in the car when they refused to stop.

Photos from the scene show three adults hugging a child that appears not much older than a toddler.

The group is hugging partially through the wire fence on the barrier of the North-Western Motorway.

Surrounding them are at least eight police officers on foot and several police cars.

It appears motorway traffic has been temporarily blocked up by the incident as well.

Numerous police were on the North Western Motorway. Photo / Kirsty Wynn
Numerous police were on the North Western Motorway. Photo / Kirsty Wynn