A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway is expected to remain closed for several hours after a serious crash between a truck, van and car. Video / Supplied

One person has died following yesterday’s serious crash that brought traffic to a standstill for hours on State Highway 1.

The crash took place at about 9.40am between Papakura and Takanini.

“The person sadly passed away at the scene,” police said in a statement this morning.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

Serious crash investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

The crash blocked parts of the motorway for four hours yesterday after police closed all northbound lanes at 10am.

At one point the gridlock spanned 8km.