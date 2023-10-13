A tragic crash has claimed a life on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Bevan Conley

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Southern Motorway this morning.

Police said the crash took place at 5.20am, northbound on the motorway at Princes St.

“A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene,” police said.

“The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and the driver is assisting police with our enquiries.”

Traffic was earlier being diverted at Highbrook Drive after the motorway was closed following the crash.

However, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the motorway had been re-opened by 10am, although motorists were warned delays could still be expected.