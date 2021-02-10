Website of the Year

Auckland motorists face delays

Congestion is expected to continue into the evening. Photo / File

Auckland Transport is warning motorists to expect major delays and cancellations to services this evening.

In a tweet Auckland Transport said congestion across the city is due to "widespread, and in places heavy, congestion on the roads".

Delays are expected to continue throughout the evening.

Weather in Auckland is currently very wet with heavy rain possibly turning to thunderstorms.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said there is no "obvious reasons for the delays" and there have been no accidents reported.

Some buses have also been affected, including the Link buses