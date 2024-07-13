Auckland woman Yvonne Hook lost her left eye after she was diagnosed with sinus cancer and needed surgery to remove a tumour. The experience motivated her to realise her dream of being a costume designer. Photo / Michael Craig
Eleven years after being told the lump on her eyelid was cancer, the Auckland mum wants Kiwis to hear about a “positive cancer journey” and how living with what some saw as a disability had instead given her new purpose and determination to turn the hobby she loved into her dream job.
“You might not believe this, but I think my life has been better because of it. It’s taught me I can be really brave when I need to be.
“I’ve come out of my shell so much, and I’m a much stronger person,” Hook said of life since doctors discovered cancer that began in her sinuses had caused a mandarin-sized tumour to become wedged between her eye and brain.
The tumour had to go and - as Hook would discover after a 13-hour operation - so did her eye.
Doctors had warned the then 40-year-old before the life-saving surgery there was an 80% chance her eye would need to be removed, but it was still a shock.
“I woke up to find out that I lost my eye, which was quite traumatic. And leaving the hospital, that was very traumatic, because if you ever try walking around with one eye, it’s quite frightening at first.”
But after radiotherapy, a couple of rounds of chemotherapy and recovery from multiple infections, Hook was back working in the classroom six months later.
While she’d worked for various schools, on KFC’s 50th anniversary TV ad and for former AM host and entertainer William Waiirua, most of her creations were for National Youth Theatre productions, including the 1500-costume Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Auckland last month.