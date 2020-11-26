Auckland motel rape: Culprit sentenced to three and half years

The man was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

A man who raped a young woman at an Auckland motel has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Justice Geoffrey Venning earlier found the man guilty after a short trial, prompting an outburst from the defendant.

"You're so full of s**t mate. You have no reason to convict me," said the defendant - who has name suppression.

The defendant and the complainant had met up for a date, first drinking at bars in Auckland's Viaduct in April 2018.

They later ended up at an Auckland motel, where the complainant felt drunk.

When things went further than she was comfortable with, she made it clear she did not consent, the court has heard.

Today, the High Court at Auckland heard the victim's impact statement.

"At first I tried to block everything out as though nothing had happened," she said.

"I thought that if I didn't think about it that I was protecting myself."

But in the back of her mind she worried about what she would do if she saw him in the street.

"Would you hang your head and continue walking?

"I don't think you realise the impact that you had on me that night."

Some nights she woke up "crying and screaming".

"I had to check my front door was locked at least three times every night because I was scared you would find me.

"I lost a lot of confidence and became extremely paranoid.

"I don't want your sympathy but I want you to know this hasn't been an easy road for me."

It had taken time, strength and tears to be able to speak about what he did.

She was a different person now.

"I am not scared. I am strong. I am not alone. I am loved.

"I have so much to look forward to in my life and I will not look back."

She said she would never speak his name again.

"You don't have any power over me any more."