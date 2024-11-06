The mosque was extensively damaged during the blaze. Photo / Supplied

In a Facebook post, a mosque spokesperson said an undamaged copy of the Holy Qur’an was found amid the ruins.

“The flames have caused immense damage, leaving behind ruins and heartbreak. Yet, in the midst of it all, one remarkable sight stands as a symbol of hope, the Holy Qur’an remains untouched, a powerful reminder of resilience and faith.”

Following the blaze, the mosque’s leaders have launched a Givealittle fundraising page to assist with restoration costs.

“Many of our brothers and sisters have reached out, asking how they can help support the restoration of our mosque. To make it easier for everyone to contribute, we have set up a Givealittle page where you can donate towards this important cause. Every contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference,” they wrote.

The funds raised will be directed towards repairing structural damage, replacing essential resources and enhancing security.

The campaign invites people to support the mosque’s recovery, with updates on progress and fundraising efforts provided through the page.

Offender allegedly broke in under cover of darkness: What we know

McNeill said yesterday that police officers would be posted around the city’s other mosques in the coming days to reassure the community.

Imam Reza Mosque on Astley Ave was broken into just before 1am yesterday. A glass door at the building’s rear had been smashed. Police believe the fire was deliberately lit.

The fire smouldered for another eight hours until it could be seen from the street and emergency services were alerted, McNeill said.

Police and fire investigators quickly established the fire was deliberately lit.

Police have security footage of a man allegedly breaking in and setting the mosque alight.

There would be “an increased police presence around mosques” in Auckland “to ensure the community feel safe”, he said.

McNeill has asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact police and reference file number 241105/3764.

‘Tried to harm us’: Mosque chairman defiant

A man connected to the Astley Ave religious centre told the Herald police were focusing on a smashed back window.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

“Doing things like this just creates more hatred, more fear.”

The fire was so intense plastic chairs had melted, he said.

Nobody was inside the building.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt, that it wasn’t during prayer time,” he said.

Mosque chairman Feridoun Salehi said in a message to his community: “There are those who tried to harm us, to shake the very foundations of our sacred space.

“Let us remember that the walls of a masjid are strong, but they are not our true foundation. Our true foundation is our faith, our love, our patience, and our unity. These are the stones that no fire can burn, no attack can weaken, and no words can shake.”

Dr Muhammad Sajjad, president of the Islamic Council of New Zealand, said the Islamic community was scared and he wanted to reassure the community police were investigating the fire.

Sajjad said there had been an increased number of concerning incidents related to religion and race-based crime that community members had reported to authorities in the past couple of months.

“The people are a bit concerned about the increasing numbers of such incidents.”

Taaj Mohamed, president of the nearby New Lynn Islamic Centre, said his organisation was dismayed at the attack.

