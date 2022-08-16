Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins wants the Labour Government to return GST on rates to tackle climate change.

Collins, who has been endorsed by the Labour Party, said returning the GST on rates could be the start of a smart approach by councils to address the pressing issue of climate change.

Successive governments have applied GST on rates, which is effectively a tax on a tax, but baulked at suggestions of ending the practice or handing back ratepayers' money to councils.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said there is no work underway to look at changes to GST on rates.

"The Government has taken action to provide certainty over longer periods on tackling climate change. In Budget 22, the Climate Emergency Response Fund was established with $4.5 billion for climate action over four years, with $2.9 billion of initiatives being funded to tackle climate change in New Zealand," he said.

Labour Party Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson Photo / Marty Melville

The Act Party has a policy of returning half of the GST on the construction of new homes to councils to help with infrastructure funding.

Collins' GST suggestion is part of a policy to form a Coalition of Mayors For Climate Change, much like the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs set up 22 years ago to focus on youth unemployment.

He said Auckland is part of an international network of cities tackling climate action but does not have a network in New Zealand of mayors to share best practice and a collective voice to lobby Government.

The Transport Emissions Reduction Plan wants to get a lot more people cycling. Photo / Michael Craig

"Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is New Zealand's biggest city and we have to take a lead on what is potentially New Zealand's biggest challenge in the coming years," Collins said.

Collins, who has been endorsed by the Labour and Greens parties, and former Auckland City mayor and cereal king Dick Hubbard, received support for a Coalition of Mayors for Climate Action from former Auckland Council mayor Penny Hulse.

It is a great idea to fast-track climate change, Hulse said.

Collins' policy comes a day after the council released an uncosted blueprint to slash transport emissions by 64 per cent by 2030.

The Transport Emissions Reduction Plan (Terp) calls for people to halve their car use and switch to public transport, walking and cycling.

One of the goals of transport emissions reduction plan is to get more people driving electric vehicles. Photo / File

It also sets ambitious goals for a five-fold increase in public transport trips from 100 million a year pre-Covid to 550m, and "supercharging" the use of bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters from less than 1 per cent on the transport mode share to 13 per cent.

Collins said he supports the council's climate change pathway, which goes to Thursday's environment and climate change committee for approval.

He said there will be challenges when it comes to funding Terp - a report to the committee says it "will require significant additional funding" - which is one of the reasons he has called for GST on rates to be returned to councils.

With the elections looming on October 8, Collins said he understood why costs were not put into Terp.

"We should be given some idea of where costs might lie but that is going to be for the new council to come up with. My position is I will lead a climate action council … it is going to take a collaborative and convincing effort and we will have to work out the finances when we get around the table," he said.

Collins had also not outlined in detail how he will pay for his flagship policy of fares-free public transport, which will start out costing at least $130m and could reach $500m by 2030.

The Transport Emissions Reduction Plans wants to get people driving a lot less. Photo / Michael Craig

The Terp is getting a mixed reaction with a coalition of climate and transport groups, All Aboard Aotearoa, calling it a fast, fair and affordable pathway to lead the transport sector away from its current priorities and entrenched processes.

"Auckland has a particularly high level of private motor vehicle use. To achieve the outcomes of the Terp, Aucklanders will need to drive less and use other modes of transport more.

"With the improvements laid out in this pathway, fewer of us will feel the need to own a car, and our streets will be safer for children, elderly and disabled people to walk, cycle or scoot to where they want to go," the group said in a statement.

Members of All Aboard Aotearoa include Generation Zero, Bike Auckland, Women in Urbanism, Movement, Greenpeace and Lawyers for Climate Change.

Auckland Business Forum chairman and former National leader Simon Bridges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Auckland Business Forum said the Terp is heavy on aspiration and light on substance, saying Aucklanders need to be given a better picture of costs, benefits and alternative approaches before decisions are made.

Forum chairman and former National Party leader Simon Bridges said the council does not seem to have its head around just how much economic and social impact the sorts of changes are envisaged to have.

"Reducing vehicle travel by 50 per cent would deal a massive blow to economic activity and social connectivity," he said, adding the vast bulk of travel by Aucklanders is done in cars and trucks and will remain the case well into the future.

Councillor Daniel Newman said the Terp is at odds with a plan change for greater urban sprawl and even higher demand for private vehicles.