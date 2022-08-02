An historic photo inside the Albert St tunnels. Photo / Supplied

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck is promising to resurrect plans for 3.5km of abandoned World War II air raid shelters lying under Albert Park, starting with clearing the main tunnel for pedestrians and cyclists.



Transport, heritage and tourism will converge and become an iconic landmark and attraction for Auckland, said Beck, who is chief executive of Heart of the City.



She plans to build on the work of Bill Reid, the butcher from Glen Eden who has been trying to reopen the labyrinth of tunnels since 1988.



The 22-tunnel complex was started early in 1942, soon after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbour, when 114 council workers began the task of hacking through the hard papa, scoria and basalt under the park.

Mayoral candidate Viv Beck wants to reopen the tunnels under Albert Park for cycling and walking. Photo / Supplied

The resulting shelters had toilets and first-aid units, and could accommodate 22,000 people. In 1946, the plumbing and wiring were ripped out and the whole lot filled in with millions of unfired bricks.

Beck has proposed the council convert the 600m main tunnel into a walking and cycling connection between the central city and Parnell, with lift and stair access to Auckland University.

This is along the lines of a 2018 presentation to Auckland Council by a group that included Bill Reid. The plan to open the main tunnel was costed at $15 million to $25m. Beck has updated the cost of $25m to $35 to reflect inflation, saying it would be funded by the council and central government.



Beck said the construction will be relatively straightforward.



"What's required is for the tunnel to be cleared and the ceilings reinforced, for a little more excavation to make the tunnel wider and deeper, and for a lift shaft and stairwell to be built to provide the University connection."

An artist's impression of an entrance to the tunnels at the Victoria St city end of Albert Park. Image / Auckland Council

Beck said the project has had strong support around the council table and was included in the 2020 update of the City Centre Master Plan.

"So now it's a case of taking the next step, building on the work done by supporters of the project over many years, and putting some skin in the game."

Once the council has made a concrete commitment to opening the main tunnel, Beck said, private investment to develop the remainder of the tunnels will follow.

"There's plenty of reported interest from developers, and I've heard all sorts of fantastic ideas for private development put forward – from glow worm caves to wine and cheese cellars to a wax museum. Alongside public space for functions, artwork, and displays that tell the story of the tunnels, it'll make for a really special experience."

Bill Reid has been campaigning for years to open the tunnels under Albert Park. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Beck said heritage and stakeholder considerations will need to be worked through, but the work on the main tunnel itself would likely take between 12 and 24 months to complete.

The walking and cycling tunnel, which could see up to 3,500 trips a day, will be a significant link in the transport network, she said.

"Not only will it provide a much more direct route for active transport between the central city and Parnell, and through to the eastern suburbs, it will provide a seamless link between the Aotea City Rail Link station and Auckland University.

"Here's a chance to bring Auckland's history to life, and create a world-class urban space."