Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has ‘lost confidence’ in Ports of Auckland board and plans changes

Bernard Orsman
By
4 mins to read
Mayor Wayne Brown today said he has lost confidence in the board of Ports of Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Mayor Wayne Brown today said he has lost confidence in the board of Ports of Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says he has lost confidence in the board of Ports of Auckland - and is working on replacing it.

Brown has been critical and has called for heads to roll on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand