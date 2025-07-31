At the start of today’s governing body meeting, the mayor pointed out that five of the city’s 20 councillors were joining the meeting remotely.

“I’m going to deal with them one by one.

“I want to make sure that people understand you have an obligation to be here unless you’ve got a good reason.

“Some of the councillor committees haven’t had enough people to have the meetings, and it’s just not good enough.”

He noted councillor Christine Fletcher was overseas, and councillor Alf Filipaina was unwell.

He said councillor Maurice Williamson was recovering after surgery.

“I’ve just seen a photo of him and he’s definitely incapacitated.”

He said councillor Julie Fairey was also recovering at home after a car hit her while she was biking.

“I feel somewhat sorry for councillor Fairey. She’s had the misfortune to be run over by a car.

“We wish her well in her recovery as someone who’s particularly worried about bike safety.”

However, he took a jab at one councillor, Wayne Walker.

“Councillor Walker ... he hasn’t been run over by a car, I’m sure someone will provide one.”

Councillor Lotu Fuli raised a point of order, calling it unusual to review councillors’ reasons for not attending a meeting in person.

She said there had been attendance issues at committees and not the governing body meeting.

Councillor and mayoral hopeful Kerrin Leoni called the mayor’s comments inappropriate.

“I think it’s really inappropriate to make jokes about people. If we’ve got a reason why they’re not here, we should just be sticking to that and not talking about people getting run over.

“People have been run over,” the mayor responded.

Walker told RNZ he informed council staff he had the flu and would be joining the meeting via video link.

He said the mayor had been “going after” him and his fellow Albany ward councillor John Watson during previous meetings, dubbing them “the Albanians”.

Walker said he had disagreed with the mayor on privatising the Port of Auckland and the future of North Harbour Stadium.

“It’s disappointing that he made those comments.

“He’s after power and control.”

It comes as the mayor has announced two candidates, Victoria Short and Gary Brown, will contest the Albany ward on his Fix Auckland ticket.

