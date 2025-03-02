He was standing on a newly installed island on the road next to a speed sign.
“The safest place for me to be was standing next to that sign. For some reason, they didn’t see me,” he said.
“I was standing there in a pink pair of Huffer shorts and a T-shirt so it wasn’t like I couldn’t be seen.
“The left-hand bus accelerated hard out and took off. The bus swinging right opened it up. I could see him swinging hard right. He had undercut that corner and collected me along the way,” the man said.
“The bus hit my right-hand side, spun me around and hit my legs.
“By that time, the bus had moved forward and the back wheel had grabbed my arm and run over my arm, tore my Rolex off, smashed the glass, and ripped my necklace into four pieces. That’s how close to my head it was.”
The 57-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder, fractures in his shoulders, elbow and wrist, and his hand was crushed.
“I’ve got stitches in my thumb and massive abrasions. My spine has two fractures in my neck, one in my middle back, and god knows how many fractured ribs,” he said.
“My doctor couldn’t even put a number on the fractures.”
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one patient in a moderate condition was transported to Auckland’s Greenlane Hospital.
“Following this conversation, the friend then sent AT a request on Saturday afternoon asking for CCTV footage and to arrange a meeting to discuss the incident.
“Although we might not be able to share the CCTV footage at this time while police are looking into the incident, we will absolutely make contact with the man’s friend and set up a time to talk to him.”
McGrory said Aucklanders deserved to get home safely whether they were riding a bus, driving a car or just crossing the road.
“It’s always gutting for me and the team to hear about incidents like this one and our thoughts go out to the man who was hit,” he said.
“The safety of Auckland’s transport network is a top priority for Auckland Transport and we work with our bus operators to make sure that any incidents like this are thoroughly reviewed and that any safety issues identified are addressed.
“We also support police with their investigations into any safety incidents that take place on the public transport network, including by providing them with bus CCTV footage to help with their inquiries.”