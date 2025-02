New Zealand's new deal with Vietnam, citizen arrest laws to be eased and international tourist spending on the rise.

A person has been rushed to hospital after they were “struck by a bus” in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

A police spokesperson said a section of Church St was briefly closed while emergency services responded to the incident shortly after noon today.

“The area has now cleared and inquiries are ongoing into the crash,” police said.

Auckland Transport (AT) said it was “upset” to learn a person had been “struck by a bus near Onehunga town centre”.