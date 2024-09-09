Advertisement
Auckland man Luca Fairgray accused of sexual conduct with minor, supplying Class C drug

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Luca Fairgray's name suppression lapsed today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland man Luca Fairgray has been charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old and supplying a Class C drug.

Fairgray, who is in his 20s, was initially charged last year with one count of sexual conduct with someone under 16 in relation to this alleged offending.

Earlier this year the Crown laid two additional sexual conduct with a person under 16 charges and another charge for supplying a Class C drug, namely cannabis, to a person under 18.

His name suppression lapsed at 4pm today.

Fairgray’s first appearance in the Waitakere District Court occurred on November 17 last year, when only one charge had been laid.

Judge Lisa Tremewan granted him bail during this hearing.

Conditions she imposed on his release included a 24-hour curfew, not to consume or possess alcohol and drugs, not to go to West Auckland unless attending court and not to contact the defendant.

Judge Tremewan also barred him from being in contact with anyone under 16 unless they were with an approved person and to surrender his passport.

His case has now been transferred to the Auckland District Court.

Sexual connection with a young person under 16 carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

Supplying a Class C drug holds a maximum penalty of eight years in prison.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

