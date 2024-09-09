Luca Fairgray's name suppression lapsed today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland man Luca Fairgray has been charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old and supplying a Class C drug.

Fairgray, who is in his 20s, was initially charged last year with one count of sexual conduct with someone under 16 in relation to this alleged offending.

Earlier this year the Crown laid two additional sexual conduct with a person under 16 charges and another charge for supplying a Class C drug, namely cannabis, to a person under 18.

His name suppression lapsed at 4pm today.

Fairgray’s first appearance in the Waitakere District Court occurred on November 17 last year, when only one charge had been laid.