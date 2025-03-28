MPI said illegal home kill operators put New Zealand's international reputation at risk. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

An Auckland man who ran an illegal home kill business – killing and selling pigs and a chicken – has been sentenced and fined $8000.

Peni Naivaluvou, 64, appeared in the Papakura District Court on Friday for the illegal slaughter and selling of animals, and failing to comply with a notice of direction to stop the home kill operation.

New Zealand Food Safety, in prosecuting the man, said the business was not registered and therefore not subject to food safety standards.

Naivaluvou was prohibited from killing or selling animals after a 2022/2023 investigation where a covert Food Safety investigator bought one of his slaughtered pigs and issued him a notice of direction to stop operations.