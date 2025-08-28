During this time, they saw someone moving between a shed and the house.
The laser beam went on again just as the officers on the ground were arriving.
Baker was found in the house, with the laser.
Baker under influence of drink or drugs, or both
In the district court, Judge Sharp said Baker had been affected by drink or drugs.
“It is clear to me that the defendant was intoxicated, whether from alcohol or drugs or both, at the time that he was waving around his laser on this night,” she said in sentencing Baker to 12 months of intensive supervision.
“It was quite accidental that the laser beam struck the aircraft in question.
“That does not excuse Mr Baker’s actions because he did admit – not only to police on this occasion, but also whilst on bail pending sentence, when he was found in possession of another laser device – that he liked to use lasers to spot drones.
“His offending appears to be … accidental on this occasion, but equally of risk of causing extremely serious harm.
“Fortunately, it did not.”
Judge Sharp said Baker had struggled with addiction for some time and, on the night of the laser incident, he was also found in possession of 0.41g of methamphetamine, 4.81g of cannabis and a used meth pipe.
He pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, which were taken into account when he was sentenced to intensive supervision with conditions to do rehabilitation courses.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.