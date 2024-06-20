GBL, is often referred to as "liquid ecstasy". Photo / Thinkstock

GBL, is often referred to as "liquid ecstasy". Photo / Thinkstock

A police search warrant in Greenhithe this morning led to the arrest of a 54-year-old man for drug and ammunition possession.

Waitematā police Sergeant Brian Leslie said a pre-planned search warrant was conducted by the Waitematā Offender Prevention Team – Investigations.

A 54-year-old man found at a Traffic Rd property was taken into custody.

The man was charged with possessing GBL [also known as Fantasy or Liquid Ecstasy] and ammunition as part of an ongoing investigation into the manufacture and supply of Class B controlled drugs.

“He will appear in the Waitākere District Court at a later date on a charge of possession of GBL, as well as possession of ammunition in relation to a small number of rounds located this morning.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of more people being involved.”

Leslie said other equipment was found at the address and further charges were possible.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. She began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021, as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.