A 35-year-old has been arrested and charged after allegedly presenting a gun at a meeting with a person he was due to buy a vehicle from.

Police were called after an incident at a petrol station in Takanini, South Auckland, last night; where two men had arranged to meet to sell a car that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

A disagreement about the final purchase price arose, Senior Sergeant Minho Lee said.

“At one point, the offender allegedly showed the seller what was believed to be a firearm in his possession.”