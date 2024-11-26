Advertisement
New Zealand

Auckland man arrested after Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A 35-year-old has been arrested and charged after allegedly presenting a gun at a meeting with a person he was due to buy a vehicle from.

Police were called after an incident at a petrol station in Takanini, South Auckland, last night; where two men had arranged to meet to sell a car that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

A disagreement about the final purchase price arose, Senior Sergeant Minho Lee said.

“At one point, the offender allegedly showed the seller what was believed to be a firearm in his possession.”

The incident happened about 9.20pm.

No one was injured and the transaction concluded - with the offender leaving in the vehicle that had been advertised for sale, Lee said.

Police later received a report about the incident and a police officer spotted the vehicle parked on Karangahape Rd, in the city centre, just after midnight.

“Armed staff approached the vehicle and located the offender in the driver’s seat.”

The man was found with an imitation firearm and a large amount of cannabis inside the car.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court charged with possessing cannabis for supply and presenting an object like a firearm.

Police said the vehicle involved has since been returned to the registered owner.

