Auckland mall terror: Jacinda Ardern to address NZ on Countdown supermarket attack in New Lynn

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster on the supermarket attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address the country shortly, after horrific scenes that led to a man being fatally shot by police and supermarket shoppers attacked.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster will also address the media alongside Ardern at 5.15pm. You can watch the press conference live here.

A man has been fatally shot by police officers and several shoppers are understood to have suffered life-threatening injuries in horrific scenes at a West Auckland supermarket this afternoon.

Four people have been injured - three critically. They include people believed to have been attacked in the New Lynn mall Countdown. Their assailant was then fatally gunned down by police.

Three critical patients, and another in a serious condition, have been taken to Auckland City Hospital. One person in a moderate condition is at Waitākere Hospital, and another in a moderate condition is at Middlemore Hospital.

The Herald understands at least one person suffered a stab wound, and Newstalk ZB understands two people have been shot.

A brave bystander at the mall helped a wounded woman who had been stabbed in her right hip.

The witness wrapped the injured woman's jumper around her and still had blood on her when she spoke to the Herald.

The witness told the Herald the woman ran out of the mall as other shoppers were screaming "he's got a knife".

As people scrambled to evacuate others yelled "he's got a gun" and the injured woman got up and fled the scene.

The witness says the adrenaline was still pumping after the horrific attack.

Auckland City Hospital has multiple operating theatres running to treat the injured - who have suffered chest and neck wounds. Two major abdominal cavity surgeries are under way, the Herald has been told.