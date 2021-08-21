Auckland lockdown police chase: Arrest after driver in stolen car flees police, rams cop cars, house

A fleeing vehicle smashed into an address on Ellerton Road causing a fire before being arrested.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car, ramming into a police car and crashing into a private property causing a fire, during a nationwide lockdown.

Police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle near Māngere Bridge last night at about 11pm, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled.

With the assistance of the Eagle helicopter, ground units were able to be directed to the vehicles location on a street in Hillsborough, the spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle has rammed two police vehicles while staff responded to the street and fled again.

"No staff were injured; there was some minor damage to both police vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was spiked and the driver of the vehicle had then driven into a Ellerton Rd address which had caused some smoke and fire damage, the spokeswoman said.

She said two occupants fled from the vehicle and but were apprehended a short distance later.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences including theft of a car, unlawful taking, intentional damage, reckless driving and warrant for his arrests.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court next week.