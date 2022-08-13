Auckland mayoral candidates Viv Beck and Efeso Collins billboards as part of the election campaign. Photo / NZME

Twenty-two people are running for Auckland's mayor, from already high-profile candidates to an adult entertainer.

Nominations closed mid-day Friday, with controversial publican Leo Molloy withdrawing at the eleventh hour.

Molloy said he couldn't guarantee that if he had left his name in the ring, he wouldn't be "orchestrating a result" for the left.

Auckland Council published the full list on Friday, confirming the field as still crowded.

Efeso Collins, a two-term Manukau councillor, is the current front-runner. Labour and the Greens have endorsed Collins, whose flagship policy is fares-free public transport.

A Ratepayers' Alliance Curia poll has Collins on 22.3 per cent. Should he win, Collins would be Auckland's first Pasifika mayor.

Businessman and two-term mayor of the Far North District Council Wayne Brown is promising to "Fix Auckland" and get Ports of Auckland to stump up $400 million a year in dividends and rates. He trails Collins in the polls, sitting on 18.6 per cent support.

Communities and Residents (C&R) endorsed Viv Beck as the Heart of the City chief executive. She opposes the light rail plan, wants more money spent on better bus services, and aims to be tough on crime.

Craig Lord is a freelance media operator who came third in the 2019 Auckland mayoral race. He wants the Council to focus funding on core services. Lord was in the headlines for tackling an alleged car thief earlier this year.

Lawyer and co-leader of the Conservative Party Ted Johnston is also running. Johnson was egged at an Auckland University mayoral debate last month.

The remaining candidates are of a lower-profile, and include adult entertainer Lisa Lewis, who once streaked at a 2006 All Blacks v Ireland test in Hamilton.

Alezix Heneti is also on the list, having received the lowest number of votes in Auckland's 2019 mayoral race.

The chair of the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board Gary Brown launched his campaign on April Fools day. His campaign website says his focus is on "working together to solve social issues, curb overspending, streamline council operations and improve infrastructure".

John Palino, who is currently in Orlando, Florida, is running in his third bid for mayor. He was runner-up in the 2013 election to Len Brown, and was a central figure in the latter's sex scandal.

The remaining thirteen candidates are below:

Michael Kampkes

Tricia Cheel

Tony Corbett

Michael Morris

Phil O'Connor

John Lehmann

James Malcolm Dunphy

Robert Hong Hu

Ryan Earl Pausing

Dani Riekwel

Pete Mazany

David John Feist

John Alcock

For the full list of ward and local board candidates click here.