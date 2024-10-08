Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland liquor store employee assaulted during aggravated robbery, fourth time in month

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
An Auckland liquor store employee was assaulted during an aggravated robbery in the suburb of Hillsborough, the fourth in the last month.

An Auckland liquor store employee was assaulted during an aggravated robbery in the suburb of Hillsborough, the fourth in the last month.

An Auckland liquor store employee was assaulted during an aggravated robbery in the suburb of Hillsborough, the fourth in the last month.

A police spokesperson said they were called about 7.20pm after a person entered the store and stole a box of alcohol.

“An employee received non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bottle while challenging the offender,” they said.

“The offender left in a vehicle and police are making a number of inquiries to locate the person involved.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The employee at the store is receiving medical attention and will be provided with support.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance to the scene around 7.30pm.

Duty manager Manikanth Varadharajulu told the Herald around 7.15pm a person came into the store, picked up a bottle and tried to run away with it.

“The employee tried to understand what was happening. All of a sudden, the person who was doing the shoplifting took a bottle and hit my staff member on the head.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Varadharajulu said the staff member’s ear was cut during the robbery and was “bleeding pretty badly”.

Varadharajulu said it was the fourth robbery in the last month.

He said his staff wanted to feel safe going to work.

“We don’t want to be in that speculating mind saying is anything bad going to happen, should I be prepared better?”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand