Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland light rail facing huge hurdles to get back on track

8 minutes to read
Artist impression of light rail on Ian McKinnon Drive heading towards Dominion Rd. Photo / Supplied

Artist impression of light rail on Ian McKinnon Drive heading towards Dominion Rd. Photo / Supplied

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

The Labour Government's failure to deliver on light rail in Auckland last term has brought a new minister and a new plan to get the multi-billion dollar project back on track. Super City reporter Bernard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.