A woman has described the terrifying moment an erratic man with a knife allegedly menaced mums and babies at Te Atatū Peninsula Library and Community Hub Photos / 123RF / Google Streetview
A man acting erratically at Te Atatū Peninsula Library and Community Hub dropped a knife near mums and babies during a Wriggle and Rhyme session.
The library locked down as police responded, arresting the man after chasing him around the building, a witness says.
A concerned mother fears returning without security measures in place at the library, but Auckland Council say staff are trained to deal with emergencies.
A man acting erratically at an Auckland public library made an ominous comment before a knife fell from his pocket a metre from where babies and their mothers were playing on Monday, sparking a lockdown and police response, one mum says.
The woman – who is now afraid to returnto the site unless a security guard is hired – was with her 11-month-old son at a Wriggle and Rhyme session inside Te Atatū Peninsula Library and Community Hub when the behaviour of a man caught her attention.
“He was pacing and then he started dancing and jumping up and down, yelling nonsense and muttering all sorts of things.
“I heard him say, ‘Your kids don’t want to be held by you’. Then this really sharp knife fell out of his pocket next to me … about a metre away. I felt sick to my stomach because I wasn’t holding my son at that moment.”
An Auckland Council leader confirmed a man not known to staff was behaving erratically in the Te Atatū Peninsula Library and Community Hub on Monday.
“While he did not directly threaten customers or staff, a knife fell out of his pocket, which prompted the man to pick it up and run out of the library“, said Darryl Soljan, the council’s head of community delivery for north and west.
Staff were trained to deal with emergencies, he said.
“Our library and hub team at Te Atatū managed this incident extremely well, following security procedures and taking immediate action to lockdown the library for a short time to protect customers and staff as a precaution.”
The library was then closed for the rest of the day “to allow staff and security to debrief”.
The council was now working with police to support their investigations and is trespassing the man from the site, Soljan said.