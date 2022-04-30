Auckland's resident leopard seal Owha with the fishing line seen snagged in her mouth. Photo / Rick Bout/LeopardSeals.org

Auckland's resident leopard seal Owha seems to be back to her normal self after a fishing line and sinker were removed from her mouth.

The mammal had authorities concerned earlier this week after being spotted with a sinker and fishing line hanging from her mouth.

Owha is now recovering after a successful extraction on Friday that involved Leopard Seals NZ, Auckland Zoo and the Department of Conservation.

Leopard Seals NZ research assistant and photographer Rick Bout said Owha had spent most of the past few days sleeping.

"We did not get a good look inside her mouth on Thursday but since then we have been able to get photographs that show her mouth/tongue is clear of any line or hooks," he said.

"However it is still possible that there is a hook or line further down [or it has] been swallowed."

Leopard Seals NZ worked with Auckland Zoo and the Department of Conservation to remove the fishing line. Photo / Rick Bout/LeopardSeals.org

Leopard Seals NZ said they first received a report on Wednesday that Owha had been seen with what appeared to be a sinker and fishing line hanging from her mouth.

Bout said a length of line also extended beyond her tail.

"The concern was that she would snag the line or sinker on something which would possibly cause her distress or further injury," he said.

On Friday morning Leopard Seals NZ worked alongside DoC rangers and Auckland Zoo vets to come up with a plan to remove the fishing line.

"Auckland Zoo vets had brought an arborist's tool with them (that they had borrowed from their horticulture team) which was basically an extendable pole attached to a secateur," he said.

"Once we got the vets to the pontoon Owha was on, it was basically a very slow and steady process to inch the pole in to her."

Authorities were concerned Owha would snag the line or sinker on something, causing her distress or further injury. Photo / Rick Bout/LeopardSeals.org

He said it took 30 to 40 minutes to get the head of the tool to the line.

"At that point he got hold of the line and she pulled away ... but through that process the line broke free and all of it fell away.

"She retreated into the water and made her way over to the next pontoon, where she hauled out and went back to sleep."

Owha was watched overnight and appeared to be back to her normal self, and the team celebrated a successful joint effort.

Leopard Seals NZ asked people to let them know if they see Owha, but to give her plenty of space to rest and recuperate.

What to do if you encounter a leopard seal

• If you encounter a seal on or near a beach, please give it space.

• Always keep dogs on a leash, under control and away from seals.

• Ensure you keep small children at a safe distance and under your control when watching seals.

• Do not get closer than 20m.

• Do not get between the seal and the sea.

• Do not touch or feed the seal.