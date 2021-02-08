Auckland iwi head to High Court over Crown approach to land ownership rights

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei lead a peaceful hīkoi to the Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) High Court on the opening day of its cross claims proceedings against the Crown.

Hundreds of central Tāmaki iwi members and supporters gathered this morning at Auckland High Court in opposition of a 2018 Supreme Court ruling which allowed a Hauraki/Thames iwi to claim land in Auckland.

A karakia (prayer) kick-started at 6am before Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei conducted a peaceful hīkoi from Ōrākei marae, in hopes to demonstrate their unity in challenging the Crown's approach to the rights of mana whenua in their rohe (territory).

The hīkoi advocates for an old Pā site called Taurarua, and Waipapa in Parnell, a former fishing village of Ngāti Whātua, the same two sites in which Hauraki-Marutūāhu claim to be theirs.

Spokesperson for the Auckland iwi Joe Pihema said what's happening dismisses tikanga Māori.

Pihema said tikanga is the framework in which the Crown can figure out who has real entitlement, but he believed the message they're currently sending is that tikanga doesn't apply.

"What they're saying is: you can all be mana whenua, all of you have a collective voice.

"That's totally wrong," Pihema told NZ Herald.

Hauraki-Marutūāhu have a historical account where their ancestors visited central Tāmaki in the past, but Pihema said that shouldn't give them entitlement.

"In 2012 we signed our settlement with the government to take care of past grievances, but, from out of that settlement, the government has created another grievance.

"We want the government to realise that they've done a complete disservice to tangata whenua."

The iwi are hopeful the Government will cooperate and say they've already tried to settle "out of court" with Marutūāhu, but Pihema said they are still determined to get in.

"These lands aren't up for sale; these are our lands."

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei are not new to advocating for the protection of the ownership of their land, they bring with them the memories of Bastion Point (1977) where iwi peacefully protested to keep their whenua.

"We will occupy with all the vigour that we've seen at bastion point."