Hundreds of vehicles descended there, with several drivers revving engines, performing burnouts and drifting across the road.

Car enthusiasts descended on State Highway 1 at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Rawiri Road in Mangatawhiri, where they carried out burnouts and drifting. Photo / NZ Herald

Attendees were seen letting off fireworks and filming the cars as they drifted metres away from their bodies.

While the Eagle helicopter zeroed in on the meet-up, the Herald understands officers were told to hold back – moving in only after the illegal driving had ceased.

‘We’re not going anywhere’

Drivers who the Herald spoke to across the night claimed the racers weren’t looking to cause trouble, only that they needed somewhere that could properly accommodate them.

“All we want to do is show off our rides, do some skids and burn rubber – it’s life,“ one said.

“We need somewhere to do it, straight up. We’re not going anywhere.”

“It’s a waste of police resources eh, but just let us be us,” another said.

“We don’t got anywhere to go, so we hit streets that aren’t residential. Simple as.”

The boy racers were seen revving engines while performing burnouts and drifts. Photo / NZ Herald

‘Your days are coming to an end’

Police would not comment on last night’s antics, but earlier said they were aware of “anti-social road user gatherings” taking place regularly across the country.

“These events can carry huge risk for those who take part or actively participate in these reckless and dangerous behaviours,” police said in a statement.

“Police will not tolerate behaviours which endangers [sic] others and causes damage to roads and property.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, speaking to media today, said it’s been “incredibly frustrating” for communities that are having to deal with boy racers “several times a week”.

“You’ve actually got to be a safe driver ... You can’t just end up causing inconvenience and pain and suffering for your fellow Kiwi citizens.”

He acknowledged the Government has legislation coming before the House that aims to impose a crackdown on boy racing activities.

“We want people to be safe and we don’t want people inconvenienced. Communities are fed up with it,” Luxon said.

“So I’m sorry, but the boy racers out there, your days are coming to an end because we’ve got some pretty tough penalties coming that way around your cars.”

