Dynamic bus lanes on key arterial routes are planned to make journeys quicker, under Auckland's 2024-27 Integrated Transport Plan. File photo / Michael Craig

City and national leaders say they will work together to give Aucklanders a speedier, less choked, more reliable and climate change-friendlier way to get themselves and goods around our biggest city.

This included prioritising work on Northwest Rapid Transit, further investigation of the Auckland Airport to Botany rapid transit corridor and working together to bring in time-of-use charging in place of the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax, it was announced this morning.

A faster, less congested, more resilient and low-carbon transport system was on its way for Auckland, Mayor Wayne Brown and Minister of Transport David Parker said in a statement released by the mayor’s office.

Both agreed legislative change - and central and local Government working in partnership when decisions had to be made - was needed to meet the range of challenges across Auckland’s transport network, Brown said.

“We’ve agreed rapid transit is essential for the Auckland region and is a core priority for the Auckland Integrated Transport Plan.

“That includes speeding up buses, making the best of rapid transit projects that are underway and planning the next phase of the rapid transit network, including light rail.”

Rapid transit is essential for Auckland, the city's mayor Wayne Brown says. File photo / Michael Craig

The recently issued draft Government Policy Statement for Land Transport included commitments to key public transport projects for Auckland, as well as more money for maintenance, Parker said.

“The Government will prioritise work on Northwest Rapid Transit, and we have agreed that further planning and investigation of the Airport to Botany rapid transit corridor is required.”

Other key priorities for the Auckland Integrated Transport Plan 2024-27 announced today included bringing in dynamic bus lanes on key arterial routes to make buses faster, more reliable and reduce traffic management-related costs, funding maintenance and renewals at a sustainable rate to improve the condition of the road network, and working together to align the Making Space for Water programme and transport investments.

Low-cost transport solutions would also be fully examined before expensive programmes were agreed to, as well as acknowledging appropriate maintenance of road surfaces was a safety issue, Parker said.

Supporting the removal of level crossings required for the City Rail Link and the completion of extensions to the Eastern Busway were also included, as was making progress on planning for key projects that increased use of rail freight between Auckland and neighbouring regions - such a the rail line from Avondale to Southdown and time of use charging to support moving trucks to off-peak times.

Port of Auckland occupies a prime spot at downtown Auckland's maritime gateway. File photo / Supplied

This was part of the long-term plan for the Port of Auckland to consolidate and move from its current location in the city’s downtown, Brown said.

“While the timing and pace will depend on several factors and is likely to take decades to complete in full, the Minister and I agree consolidation should commence within three years.

“Aucklanders want us to deliver a faster, more reliable transport system and this progress towards an integrated transport plan includes sensible interventions to speed things up.”







