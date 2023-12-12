Swamy Akuthota and his wife Padmaja, along with their son Samrudh, have been providing free Christmas lunches to those in need for 13 years.

Swamy Akuthota and his wife Padmaja, along with their son Samrudh, have been providing free Christmas lunches to those in need for 13 years.

For 12 years Auckland’s favourite Satya South Indian restaurant has provided free Christmas meals for its community and those most in need. Despite a tough financial year, the Akuthota family will be serving free sit-down meals for the 13th year in a row, this time doubling the number of restaurants taking part.

In 1999, the Akuthota family opened the doors of their first Auckland Southern Indian restaurant. Their vision was to provide their community with delicacies and traditional meals of South India.

Little did they know that decades later their Satya South Indian Restaurants would be providing a service for their community much greater than they could ever imagine - free Christmas meals and a place of sanctuary for those in need.

For the 13th year in a row, Samrudh Akuthota and his family will be opening the doors of two Auckland Satya restaurants on Christmas Day to provide fresh sit-down meals for his community.

Swamy Akuthota of the Satya South Indian Restaurant chain serves up free Christmas meals for those in need. Photo / Richard Robinson

Everyone from the homeless to the lonely, families struggling during the festive season, tourists or anyone wanting to share Christmas with others is invited.

Those wanting a hearty lunch and festive company can show up at Satya at 17 Great North Rd and Satya at 515 Sandringham Rd for a meal between midday and 2pm on Christmas Day.

Satya’s generosity to community continues despite financial struggle

The Satya restaurants have themselves struggled since Covid-19 ravaged the hospitality industry. Samrudh admitted the family business has been running at a heavy loss in 2023.

However, speaking to the Herald, he says their own struggle is more reason to help those in their community who are currently worse off.

Samrudh Akuthota, owner of Satya Chai Lounge, with his favourite snack food to go with his chai tea. Photo / Alex Burton

“We are even worse [financially] than last year. We have taken massive losses. Despite that, we will be doing the free Christmas lunch service at two of our restaurants instead of one like last year.

“Despite running at a loss this year, for us, it’s really important that it’s not always about taking. We need to give back to our community. That’s something my grandparents taught my parents and that they taught me.

“It’s even more needed than last year. We’ve established that similar people come in year and year. We try and reach out to those in need of meals and also the feeling of togetherness around Christmas, but it’s not only that, it’s for everything in the community.

“It might not be financial for some, it might be they want a Christmas meal and feel part of something positive. There are no strings attached. We don’t charge anything.”

What’s on the Satya South India Christmas lunch menu

This year, Christmas-goers will be treated to:

* Jalfrezi Chicken Masala Curry * South Indian Fish Curry * Yellow Dhal Curry * Basmati rice * Paratha bread * Pickles, chutneys and papadoms

Samrudh highlighted that there is no limit on food for those who dine in, but said any leftovers will be packaged up and given away as a takeaway for those who missed out or would like to take food home to family members who couldn’t attend.

Satya South Indian restaurants will be serving up free Jalfrezi Chicken Masala Curry, South Indian Fish Curry, Yellow Dhal Curry, Basmati rice and Paratha bread along with pickles, chutneys and papadoms.

For those who might be anxious about attending, Samrudh said the atmosphere has been overwhelmingly positive for everyone who has attended.

“People are really appreciative. Everyone is happy, people just want to have a good time. We don’t ever run into any trouble. We priortise those who dine in but if we have leftovers we always portion them out and give them out at takeaways.

“People who have a tough year and feel shy, we would love to have them along.”

How Satya South Indian started its annual free Xmas lunches

Looking after the community and people around you is a philosophy passed down through the generations of the Akuthota family, who moved to New Zealand in 1996.

Samrudh’s parents Swamy and Padmaja Akuthota opened their first restaurant in 1999 on Hobson St next door to the City Mission.

Swamy Akuthota and his wife Padmaja, along with son Sammy, will again be offering free meals on Christmas Day at their Great North Rd Satya restaurant.

When they saw members of their community struggling, they decided to set up makeshift stands to cook free meals for the poor.

But during the recession in 2011, the Akuthotas took their generosity one step further and offered free meals on Christmas Day, which has become an annual event for hundreds of people every year.

Samrudh stressed that their annual Christmas lunch couldn’t go ahead without the help of the restaurants’ suppliers, who have donated both ingredients and time to Satya.

“The support from our suppliers has been great and really helps out making this achievable.

“This year AB International, MZ International, Shefco Halal Meat and Reet Manufacturing & Packaging Limited have come to the party.

“It’s also meant that we have been able to expand the lunches to two restaurants which we are so thankful for.”

Full details:

Satya 17 Great North Rd and Satya 515 Sandringham Rd will be hosting the free Christmas lunch between midday and 2pm on Christmas Day.

Sandringham’s Chai Lounge will be open from midday to late for normal chargeable service, while Satya on Karangahape Rd will be closed.

Where to donate:

If you would like to donate towards Satya’s free Christmas lunch, please contact Samrudh here.

Heath Moore is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending, breaking, national, and world news. He joined the Herald in 2017.