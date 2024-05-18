Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland husband and wife Richard and Lesley Elliott diagnosed with breast cancer a year apart

Cherie Howie
By
5 mins to read
Husband and wife Lesley Elliott, 62, and Richard Elliott, 70, were diagnosed with breast cancer just over a year apart in 2015/16 - Richard being a much rarer case of male breast cancer.

Sharp-eyed visitors might notice something a bit different about the ribbon at Lesley and Richard Elliott’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast breast cancer fundraiser this month.

The married couple are both breast cancer survivors and

