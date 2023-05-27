A blaze took hold of a home in Saint Mary's Bay around 1.45am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A large blaze has ripped through a three-storey villa right beside Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Lauren Sika said that the fire was “totally involved” when fire crews arrived to the fire on Shelly Beach Rd in Saint Mary’s Bay around 1.45am.

FENZ said the fire was totally involved when crews arrived. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three fire appliances and two support vehicles remain at the scene.

FENZ couldn’t say whether there were people accounted for after the fire.

More details would be available throughout the morning, said Sika.

Police responded to assist FENZ with traffic management.

SH1 ST MARYS BAY, SOUTHBOUND - FIRE - 5:55AM

Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp is CLOSED due to a house fire. Please detour via Fanshawe St off-ramp and expect DELAYS. ^SG pic.twitter.com/3E0mABtlUp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 27, 2023

NZTA Waka Kotahi is advising motorists that the Shelly Beach off-ramp from the Harbour Bridge is closed due to the fire.

“Please detour via Fanshawe St off-ramp and expect delays,” they said.

