A large blaze has ripped through a three-storey villa right beside Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.
Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Lauren Sika said that the fire was “totally involved” when fire crews arrived to the fire on Shelly Beach Rd in Saint Mary’s Bay around 1.45am.
Three fire appliances and two support vehicles remain at the scene.
FENZ couldn’t say whether there were people accounted for after the fire.
More details would be available throughout the morning, said Sika.
Police responded to assist FENZ with traffic management.
NZTA Waka Kotahi is advising motorists that the Shelly Beach off-ramp from the Harbour Bridge is closed due to the fire.
“Please detour via Fanshawe St off-ramp and expect delays,” they said.
- More to come