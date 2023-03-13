Police are seeking Whitney Iraia-Burgess in relation to a homicide in Grafton, Auckland.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman in relation to the death of a man in central Auckland yesterday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a group found a man dead beside a car in the open-air carpark on City Rd, near Symonds St, on Sunday morning.

Police have a warrant to arrest Whitney Iraia-Burgess. They warn she should not be approached.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said today that detectives are seeking the public’s help to find her.

“They advise she shouldn’t be approached and if anyone sees her to call 111 immediately, and refer to file number 230312/0658 or Operation Duke Blue.”

Baldwin said Iraia-Burgess may be driving a grey Honda Accord, registration plate PHL347.

The appeal for information from the public follows the death of a man in a central Auckland carpark on Sunday morning.

The man appeared to have been assaulted and died before he was found, Baldwin said.

The man was seen on CCTV an hour earlier in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby Roads.

Detectives and forensic experts remained at the homicide scene today.

A pool of blood could be seen on the ground between the car and a wall, trails of which dripped down the sloped car park.

Two tutors of a nearby education institution told the Herald the incident was “genuinely scary”.

“Some of us use these two car parks. This morning we had to wait for the police to move so we could go in.

“We do evening classes for students so it is scary. Everything is covered in crime scene tape.

Police officers could be seen speaking to people in neighbouring businesses and institutes.

A nearby building manager told the Herald “a lot of people gather” at the car park at night.

“It’s an open car park anyone can go in and come out. [Homeless people] cause a lot of problems. Housing NZ has placed them in the apartment right next door,” he said.

“Before there were no murders - just fights, robberies and break-ins. Police and council should organise more security.”

* Anyone with information could call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







